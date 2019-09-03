Claudia Brannen Turner, 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 23, at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Savannah surrounded by her loving family. Claudia was born on July 26, 1953 in Jesup to the late Jessie and Carrie Manning Brannen. She moved around a bit in her younger years before settling back in her hometown in 1978 where she began what would become a lifetime of entrepreneurship. First and foremost, Claudia was a Mother. She devoted herself to all children not just her own. It did not stop there, however, Claudia’s selfless nature found her molding the children she encountered into successful young adults. It seemed as if there was nothing she could not do if she put her mind to it. Claudia helped operate several businesses over the years including Carver’s Service Station. She had the uncanny ability to make something out of nothing. Her attention to detail was second to none. From keeping books to cleaning house, Claudia stayed busy and always put the needs of others before her own. In 1995, she opened the doors to Little Pro’s University (Childcare Center) which she operated for the past 25 years. Claudia’s efforts were greatly rewarded by her past pupils as they grew into adults in the form of regular visits to show their appreciation for her role in their life. While maintaining a long time membership at Anderson Drive Baptist Church, Claudia also attended regularly at Fellowship Baptist Church and Faith Baptist Church in Ludowici. She volunteered her time with Heartland Hospice and her spare time was filled with all sorts of outdoor activities including, trips to the beach, riding her golf cart and gardening, all of which she enjoyed the most with the ones she loved, her family. In addition to her parents, her brothers, Wendell and Gene Brannen; sisters, Gail Brannen Herndon, Mary Brannen Hill, Nancy Brannen Peverieri, Charlotte Brannen Mills and brother-in-law, Carey Moseley, all preceded her in death. Survivors include her children, Danny Chavez and wife Jessica of Jesup, James Carver and wife Katherine of Savannah, Karri Carver Starling and husband J.R of Odum, Dia Carver Harmon and husband Ashley of Bulloch County, Tonya Blanton and husband Carey of Odum and David Carver and wife Leisha of Brunswick; sisters, Martha Brannen Moseley of Jesup, Debbie Brannen Klymshyn and husband Dan of Jesup and Susie Brannen Dixon and husband Jimmy of Surrency; brother, J.W. Brannen and wife Marilyn of Phenix City, Ala.; grandchildren, Heather Rogers, Dillon Carver, Kaylynn Carver, James R. Carver, III, Hali Long, Keylee and Leyton Harmon, Ryder and Harper Starling, Chelsea and Trenton Bolles, Kyler, Cameron and Nancy Blanton, as well as the little Butterbean expected in late December; 10 half siblings, countless nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members also survive. Funeral services were held Wednesday, August 28, at 6 p.m. with Rev. David Bohannon officiating and Tracy Alan Brown, eulogist. Honorary pallbearers were past and present Little Pro’s students. Remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105 or VFW Post 4583, 436 Project St., Jesup, Ga. 31545. Claudia truly mastered the art of making lemonade from the lemons life sometimes gives us and she was a loyal friend and confidant to anyone in need. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Please sign our guestbook online at www.jesupfuneralhome.com Howard and Jones Funeral Home, Jesup, Ga., was in charge of arrangements.