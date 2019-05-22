Claxton airport receives $2.6 million federal grant

The Claxton-Evans County Airport will receive a $2.6 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration for several infrastructure projects, said airport manager Vernon Owens.

The grant includes funding for relocating the entrance road and fuel facility, installing taxiway lighting and constructing a parallel taxiway.

Owens said the parallel taxiway is like a second runway that allows planes to land and take off without interfering with each other.

By Blakeley Bartee, Intern