Claxton animal shelter receives generous donations

Claxton’s animal shelter – and its tenants – are the thankful recipients of donations to help the facility keep animals healthy, happy and entertained during their stay at the shelter.

Packages containing much-needed items such as flea and tick treatments, de-worming medications, dog beds, tarps… began arriving last week…

Animal Control Officer John Hall said he is thankful to Kim Thrift Knight of Glennville…

…It was Knight who contacted Operation Freedom Ride (OFR), a non-profit organization based in New York, and nominated Claxton’s Shelter for a fundraiser.

…OFR President and co-founder Avery Hicks and co-founder Carly Hansford then chose to help the shelter by hosting the virtual fundraiser.

By Julie Braly, Editor