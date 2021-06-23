Claxton approves $5.3M FY22 budget

Claxton City Council members unanimously approved a $5.3 million balanced budget for fiscal year 2022. Financial Director Taylor Rush previously presented the tentative budget, a public hearing was held June 14, and the Council adopted it during its regular meeting Monday night (June 21).

…Regarding construction of a new Claxton Police Department, the city opened eight sealed bids from contractors on May 20, with base bids ranging from $2.5 million to $3.6 million.

During Monday night’s meeting, the Council unanimously voted to accept the lowest base bid of $2.51 million submitted by Pope Construction…

By Julie Braly, Editor