Claxton approves contract with Chamber of Commerce

Claxton’s City Council held a regular meeting on Monday evening, July 15, at City Hall.

Council members unanimously approved a one-year contract between the City and the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce. Councilwoman Joy Freeman was not present at the meeting.

By Julie Braly, Editor