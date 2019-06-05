Claxton approves FY 2020 budget

Claxton City Council approved a balanced budget for FY 2020 with an operating budget just over $5.4 million. The budget, however, reflects the possibility of an increase in the city’s property tax rate by 3 mills. It also reflects a rate adjustment for natural gas.

By Julie Braly, Editor