Claxton Bakery, Inc. nominated for ‘Coolest Thing’ competition

The Claxton Bakery, Inc. has been nominated for the prestigious Coolest Thing Made in Georgia competition! This exciting contest celebrates the innovation, creativity, and craftsmanship of business owners, manufacturers, makers, and creators from across the state, and Claxton Fruit Cake has earned a spot among the best. Claxton Bakery, Inc., has a rich history of excellence in baking world-famous Claxton Fruit Cakes since 1910. The company continues its legacy of quality, tradition, and value, supplying millions of pounds of Claxton Fruit Cakes worldwide for holiday and year-round enjoyment and fundraising efforts. The nominated product, Claxton Fruit Cake, is a testament to the company’s commitment to quality and innovation, making waves in the industry and earning admiration from customers and peers alike. Everyone is encouraged to support the local company by voting for Claxton Fruit Cake in the competition. Your vote can help showcase the incredible work being done right here in Claxton. To cast your vote, please visit https://www.coolestthingmadeinga.com/ and help us bring this prestigious award home! About the Coolest Things Made in Georgia Competition: The Coolest Things Made in Georgia competition highlights the best products made in our state, showcasing the incredible talent and innovation that drives our local economy. From cutting-edge technology to artisanal goods, the competition brings attention to the diverse and vibrant communities in Georgia.