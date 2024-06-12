Claxton, Bryan County city officials meeting to discuss crime concerns

A joint meeting was held at the Claxton Police Department on Monday, June 3, involving the City of Claxton Police Department, Pembroke Police Department, Bryan County Board of Education, Evans County Sheriff’s Office, and City Administrators. The meeting aimed to discuss recent crime affecting both Claxton and Pembroke and how to address it, especially regarding youth-related crime. Attendees included Claxton Mayor Terry Branch, Claxton Police Chief Dale Kirkland, Pembroke Mayor Tiffany Zeigler, and Pembroke Police Chief Bill Collins.

