Claxton budget to top $8.9 million

Claxton City Council members are expected to approve a Fiscal Year 2025 operating budget of nearly $9 million when they meet Monday night, June 17.

The proposed budget, under which the city will operate from July 1, 2024 until June 30, 2025, was reviewed during a meeting of the mayor and council on June 3. A public hearing on the spending measure was made available during the public hearing Monday night, June 10, at Claxton City Hall.

When officials met last week, Finance Director Taylor Rush presented the proposed budget that identifies anticipated revenues of $8,911,593 with the same amount appropriated for expenditures.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.