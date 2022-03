Claxton Council members approved a redistricting map last week, changing the City’s current two-district map to three districts. The purpose of redistricting maps is to create fair political representation based on results reported by the 2020 US Decennial Census – which were released following a 12-month delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

