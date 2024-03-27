Claxton City Council to lose newest member?

Claxton Mayor Terry Branch announced last week that the newest member of the City Council had submitted his resignation. Freddy Onasis Clay, who was not present for the council’s meeting on March 18, verbally notified Mayor Branch a few weeks ago that he would not be able to retain his District 2 post – a seat that he won last November. Clay later submitted his letter of resignation which was read to the council during their last meeting. The council member stated in his letter that he would no be able to continue on the board due to work and family obligations.

