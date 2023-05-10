Claxton cleanup effort underway; dumpsters ready for trash, debris

The city’s ‘Pride in Claxton’ observance is underway and it presents an opportunity for Claxton residents and property owners to participate in the month-long effort to get rid of trash and debris that might have accumulated around their homes. City officials have designated the entire month of May for the citywide cleanup, which started May 1. In support of the effort, in cooperation with AllGreen waste removal services – a construction size dumpster where residents can dispose of waste material without charge.

