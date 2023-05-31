Claxton cleanup program ending; City Hall dumpsters to go away

Today marks the final opportunity for Claxton residents to dispose of yard trash, old furniture, appliances, and many more unwanted items around homes and other properties in town. The city’s ‘Pride in Claxton’ observance has been underway throughout the month, encouraging citywide cleanup. In support of the effort, the city has provided in cooperation with AllGreen waste removal services, a construction-size dumpster located on the west side of Claxton City Hall. A second dumpster is provided by the City of Claxton.

