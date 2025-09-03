Claxton considering water rate hike later this year

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

Claxton’s governing officials are reviewing a study of the city’s current water rates and eyeing an increase likely to be put in place in October or November.

When the Mayor and Council met on August 18, Mayor Terry Branch said that the city’s water and sewer rates had remained unchanged for about 10 years. A study provided by the Georgia Rural Water Association (GRWA) recommended a number of rate adjustments for water, sewer, and related services.

