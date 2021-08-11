Claxton, Evans County approve MOU for shared services

Claxton City Council members approved a proposed inter-governmental memorandum of understanding (MOU) for specific shared services between Claxton’s police department (CPD) and Evans County Sheriff’s Office (ECSO) at a called meeting Monday night.

Under the proposed MOU, CPD will provide 24-hour-per day, 7-days-a-week dispatching services for ECSO in exchange for ECSO providing investigative services for most felony cases occurring within CPD jurisdiction.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.

By Julie Braly, Editor