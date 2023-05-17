Claxton customers to get water, sewer rate increase

Claxton city officials are looking at the likelihood of water and sewer rate increases, after hearing a report Monday night from a representative of the Georgia Rural Water Authority. Bill Powell presented figures and recommendations to the mayor and council based on his audit of the city’s water and sewer facilities, the first such review in nearly 10 years. The study took into account current debt service, operating expenses, and past and current budgets for maintenance. Figures presented to the council will be taken into consideration as the City moves forward with finalizing the municipality’s 2023-24 operating budget, which must be in place by end of June.

