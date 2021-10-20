Claxton Elections, early voting underway – Deadline to request absentee ballot by mail, Oct. 22

Residents of the City of Claxton are reminded early voting for the Nov. 2 municipal election is currently underway and the last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Oct. 22. Claxton’s municipal election is being held for council seats in Districts 1 and 2.

Early voting began for the Election October 12 and will end October 29, excluding Sundays. Polls are located in Claxton City Hall and open each Monday – Saturday, during the early voting period.

The Deadline for requesting absentee ballot by mail is Friday, Oct. 22.

Two individuals are vying for a District 1 Council seat vacated when council member Joy Freeman did not seek re-election. The names of Donna M. Brewton and Starneisha Blocker will appear on the ballot for this seat.

For District 2, all three incumbent council members – Dean Cameron, Scott Lynn and Lisa Perry – have qualified to seek re-election. A fourth candidate, Robert D. Hodgson, Sr., also qualified for District 2.

The names of the four candidates will appear on the ballot and voters can vote for three of them. The three candidates receiving the highest number of votes will win the council seats.

Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 2, and polls will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. at the Veterans Center.