Claxton eyeing zoning updates to ‘put teeth’ in residential occupancy limits

City officials are in the early stages of reviewing Claxton’s residential zoning ordinance requirements with the goal of ‘putting some teeth’ in the existing measure and to strictly follow guidelines that apply to dwellings and the number of occupants therein. Partly in response to rumors and uncertainty about possible use of residential properties for housing more people than allowed by the city’s ordinance requirements, Claxton Public Works Coordinator Harold Rogers is researching current ordinances in nearby towns to determine what improvements to regulations might work here.

