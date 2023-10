The Second Annual Claxton First Church Pumpkin Fest was held Saturday, October 14, opening the pumpkin patch for the community to come out and pick up pumpkins of all sorts of shapes and sizes. Pumpkin Fest began early on the morning of October 14, with a 5k Pumpkin Run, followed by a Touch-A-Truck exhibit.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.