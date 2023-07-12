Claxton First Church lights up evening sky for July 4th

Skies lit up across town the night of July 4, and Claxton First’s second annual Independence Day celebration burned brightly. Celebrations began around 8 p.m. with games for all ages, light refreshments, and fellowship. Pastor Mike Lyons addressed the crowd shortly before the fireworks began at 9:15 p.m., welcoming the crowd and offering a word of prayer before a word from Casey Threatte and Joey Threatte of Armor of God Wood Werx.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.