Claxton High, Middle School, crown queens during ‘All American Glam’ pageant events

The annual Miss Claxton Middle School (CMS) and Miss Claxton High School (CHS) scholarship pageants were held on Saturday, February 25, 2023, in the CHS cafetorium.
This year’s pageant, themed “All American Glam,” started off with a patriotic opening number to Bruce Springstein’s Born in the USA with the con- testants wearing red, white, and blue, led by the reigning Miss CMS, Kamryn Carter, and the reigning Miss CHS, Mollie Lane.
