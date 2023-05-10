Claxton High School basketball Tigers get two new coaches

Claxton High School (CHS) has named two new head coaches for their boys and girls basketball teams. CHS is excited to announce John Floyd as the new girls basketball head coach and Cornelius David as the new boys basketball head coach. Floyd, a teacher at The Academy in Evans County Charter School System (ECCSS), brings a wealth of experience to the Lady Tiger basketball program…David, a native of Swainsboro, Georgia, also has an impressive coaching background.

