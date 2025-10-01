Claxton High School graduation rate higher than state average for eighth year in a row

[Claxton, GA] – September 29, 2025: Georgia’s 2025 graduation rates were released today, and Evans County Schools (ECS) is happy to announce that the overall district four-year graduation rate is 95.90%, 16.19 percentage points higher than last year, and 8.7 percentage points higher than the state’s four-year graduation rate of 87.2%.

The district’s four-year graduation rate includes Claxton High School (CHS) and The Academy.

CHS’s four-year graduation rate increased to 98.11%, 12.64 percentage points higher than last year, and 10.91 percentage points higher than the state average. This is the eighth consecutive year CHS’s four-year graduation rate has exceeded the state’s. The Academy’s four-year graduation rate increased to 81.25%, 33.63 percentage points higher than last year.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132. (See full story in the October 1 edition of The Enterprise).