Claxton High School Homecoming Queen, Princess crowned

Mel Smith (left) was crowned Claxton High School’s 2022 Homecoming Queen during last Friday night’s game against Wheeler County. Mel is the daughter of Tonny and Betty Smith.

Damonae Wharton was crowned Claxton High School’s 2022 Homecoming Princess during the same Friday night game. Damonae is the daughter of Shanette Hendrix.

