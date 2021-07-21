Claxton High School in final stages of construction

Construction of the new Claxton High School (CHS) is in its final days and anticipation is growing.

On Friday, Superintendent Marty Waters updated the Evans County School Board on the project, advising the fire marshal had issued a temporary certificate of occupancy. A final certificate is anticipated following the completion of parking and traffic markings in the parking lot, which began Monday.

…The new high school contains 33 classrooms and instructional areas, each of which is filled with all new furnishings. Although class sizes are smaller, each classroom is equipped to accommodate 30 students.

…The building itself had a cost of $18 million and a total project cost of $19.5 million – which includes all other expenses such as architecture fees, fixtures, furniture, etc. The project, funded by Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (ESPLOST) collections — $12 million bond sales, $6.5 million state funds, and local fund equity — has been completed under budget.

By Julie Braly, Editor