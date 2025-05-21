Claxton looks at ordinance for fireworks

Claxton city officials Monday night reviewed a proposed fireworks ordinance that, if approved, will govern hosted events where the use of fireworks attracts numerous spectators. Intended to address complaints from residents who reside near such events, the ordinance is expected to come back to the table at the mayor and council’s next meeting on June 2. Due to noise, boisterous individuals, and public safety, the proposed fireworks ordinance was drafted in response to a property owner’s concerns following an event in her neighborhood last summer.

