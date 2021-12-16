Claxton Man Arrested for murder of 10-month-old

Daequan Roberts, 21, of Claxton was arrested December 15, 2021, in relation to the death of his girlfriend’s 10-month-old son.

Roberts was taken into custody during a traffic stop by the Georgia State Patrol in Bulloch County based on arrest warrants previously obtained by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI). Roberts was held at Bulloch County jail and transported earlier today to the Evans County Jail where he was booked.

The warrants for Roberts stem from an incident that occurred November 29, 2021. According to the GBI, preliminary information indicates Roberts brought his girlfriend’s 10-month-old infant to Evans Memorial Hospital in Claxton when he became unresponsive. Hospital personnel provided medical treatment, but the infant died.

The GBI Medical Examiner performed an autopsy at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler which indicated the infant died from blunt force trauma injuries.

Roberts is charged with Murder, Aggravated Battery, and Cruelty to Children.