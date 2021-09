A Claxton man was arrested September 9 by Evans County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division (CID) and charged with possession of child pornography.

…After investigating a recent Cybertip, ECSO arrested Stevin Charard Mincey, 22, of Claxton….

