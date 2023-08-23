Claxton Mayor, one council district, has challengers in early qualifying

Claxton Mayor Terry Branch had drawn a challenger for his office by noon on Tuesday, during the second day of qualifying for municipal elections. Stacy Freeman Price qualified Tuesday morning to seek the Mayor’s office, after Branch qualified on Monday, the first day of the three-day qualifying period. In the District 2 council race, Freddy Onasis Clay and Paul Coley were the only two qualified at press time Tuesday.

