Claxton Middle and High Schools, Second Chance Academy closing amid rise in COVID cases

The Evans County School System, has issued a release concerning closure of its Middle and High Schools. Claxton Elementary School will remain open. Details can be found in the release below:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE….

Due to an uptick in Covid-19 cases among faculty, staff, and students, Claxton Middle School, Claxton High School, and Second Chance Academy will close Thursday, December 17 and Friday, December 18 out of precaution. Weekend meals will be sent home with middle and high school students today. Fortunately, Claxton Elementary School has not seen the same effects and will remain open through the remainder of this week. Weekend meals will be sent home with elementary students on Thursday. All district employees will report to work the rest of the week and follow administrative safety guidelines which will be provided.

The Evans County Schools district office will remain open through Friday.

Evans County Schools will be on Christmas Break December 21, 2020 – January 3, 2021. Students will return on January 4, 2021.

All athletic and extracurricular activities have been suspended immediately as well as through the Christmas break.

This decision was not easy, but through the collaborative efforts of DPH, the Evans County Board of Education, local healthcare professionals, district, and school administration, we believe it to be the best decision regarding the safety of our children, employees, and community. We continue to monitor Covid-19 cases daily and strongly encourage everyone to follow the safety and mitigation guidelines….socially distance, wear masks, and wash/sanitize your hands. As a reminder, Evans County Schools are fully prepared to move to a virtual learning platform, if needed, but continue to believe face to face instruction is the best method for learning as long as it is safe to do so.