Claxton native is first female African American to transfer into United States Space Force

Claxton native Shaneka Hunter made history earlier this month when she became the first female African American to transfer to the newly formed United States Space Force (USSF) in Delta 2.

This impressive accomplishment holds an additional significance as the transfer was made during the month of February, set aside in the U.S. as Black History Month.

Technical Sergeant (TSgt.) Hunter, 71st Intelligence Surveillance Reconnaissance Noncommissioned Officer in Charge of cyber intelligence, transferred into the…

By Julie Braly, Editor