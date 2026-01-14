Claxton officials schedule meeting on utility rates

Want to learn more about a recent increase in utility rates by the City of Claxton? Plan to join the Claxton Mayor and Council when they convene at City Hall on Thursday evening, Jan. 15, 6:00 p.m.

Late last year, city officials approved a new schedule of utility rates that are based on recommendations from the Georgia Rural Water Authority. The new rate structure could boost water rates by as much as 62.79 percent, depending upon user classification and volume.

