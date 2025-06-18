Claxton officials sign off on new $11.8 million budget for FY 2026

By Mickey Peace, Enterprise Publisher

City of Claxton’s Natural Gas Department is beginning to show its revenue potential as the city has approved a budget of $11.8 million for FY 2026.

Claxton council members voted unanimously Monday night to approve the measure, which recognizes an increase in revenues and spending of 33 percent. The percentage takes into account an increase in gas department revenues of more than $2.8 million, which officials say is almost directly related to the city’s expansion of the natural gas system.

