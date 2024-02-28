Claxton OKs gas commitment for ’28

Looking to the City of Claxton’s future natural gas supply needs, the mayor and council last week approved an agreement with the Municipal Gas Authority of Georgia (MGAG) that will ensure availability of the natural gas volume that will be necessary to meet the increasing demands anticipated by 2028. Earlier this year city officials authorized MGAG to secure an agreement with Southern Natural Gas to meet the gas department’s needs expected in four years.

