Claxton passes “lean” FY19 budget

Perry disapproves of cut to animal control budget

By a vote of 6-1, Claxton City Council approved a balanced $2.6 million general fund budget last week for fiscal year 2019, set to begin July 1. Claxton’s total budget — including water/sewer, natural gas, SPLOST and other state funds for road projects — is $6.2 million and reflects excess revenue at year end of $16,481.

Council member Lisa Perry voted against the budget after voicing concerns about a reduction in the animal control budget from $6,800 to $4,800. In FY18, animal control utilized $2,048 of its budget (as of last week).

“We have spectators that come in here that talk to us about this. It’s a continuous problem, it always has been, and that budget gets cut while others are increased,” Perry said. “We seem to repeat ourselves in telling the community we can’t do things for animal control because we don’t have the funding. That’s what I’m trying to clarify … what is the real issue?”

City Consultant Carter Crawford replied that the city didn’t spend all that was budgeted for animal control in FY18 so the budget was reduced to align more closely with actual expenditures.

Animal Control Officer Harold Rogers added that initially the budget was increased to account for building a dog kennel and for fencing in the dog yard, but expenditures were not anticipated to be as high next year.

Perry asked if animal control was generating revenue by way of citations issued to pet owners in violation of the city’s leash laws and other animal control ordinances.

