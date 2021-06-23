Claxton PD employees recognized

Chosen by their peers, Sergeant Cody Williams of the Claxton Police Department (CPD) was named Officer of the Year and Ariel Lewis was named Communications Officer (dispatcher) of the Year for 2020.

…Lieutenant James Waters was presented three awards: High Activity Officer of the Year, Drug Enforcement Officer of the Year, and D.U.I. Enforcement Officer of the Year…

By Julie Braly, Editor