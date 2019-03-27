Claxton PD employees recognized

Cason selected Officer of the Year; Brown, chosen Communications Officer of the Year

Rhiannon Cason, a police officer with the Claxton Police Department, was named Officer of the Year during the department’s first awards banquet. Cason is the department’s only female officer. Karla Brown was named the Communications Officer of the Year. Both were presented acrylic plaques during the event held Saturday, March 23, at the Veterans Center.

Awards and recognitions were for the year 2018, and Chief Dale Kirkland, Lieutenant Andy Benjamin, and Lieutenant-Investigator Chris Moser made all presentations.

By Julie Braly, Editor