Claxton Police Department gets $70,000 grant for high-tech training program

Claxton Police Department (CPD) was recently awarded a $70,000 grant after applying for the Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (CJCC) State of Georgia 2023 Law Enforcement Training Program Competitive Grant.

…CPD will be purchasing the Street Smarts Virtual Reality (VR) training system with the money from the grant. The system combines cutting-edge hardware, scalable software, and an ever-expanding library of content. CPD will initially receive a library of 450 different scenarios.

…Trainees experience realistic stress in a safe training environment, and learn to identify and use proper tactics, use of force, verbal commands, and de-escalation techniques….

To read the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe to the paper by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com.

All subscriptions include access to our weekly digital version as well as our online archives dating back to 1915.