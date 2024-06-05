Claxton Poultry awards $7,000 in grants to area seniors through Claxton Poultry Memorial Scholarship Program

Posted By: newsroom June 5, 2024

Three high school graduates representing the area’s best and brightest combined superior academic performance, community service, athletics and other accomplishments to earn Claxton Poultry’s annual Normal W. Fries Memorial Scholarships. A fourth high school senior is receiving a separate $1,000 award as part of a cooperative program between the Georgia Future Farmers of America Foundation and Claxton Poultry.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE