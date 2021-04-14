Claxton Poultry Farms named 2020 Conservationist of the Year

The Ogeechee River Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) has named Claxton Poultry Farms its 2020 Conservationist of the Year.

Presentation of the award was made at the Riverside Farms location of Claxton Poultry Farms on March 31, 2021. Company representative Steven Fries and farm manager Randy Sapp were present to receive the award.

Comprised of nearly 2000 acres, Riverside has approximately 800 acres under irrigation surrounded by extensive buffer areas.

Julie Braly, Editor