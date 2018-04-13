Claxton Poultry to invest $12 million in Screven facility

Norman W. Fries, Inc. dba Claxton Poultry Farms, a large family-owned, egg-to-market poultry processor, will soon start building an all new, state-of-the-art chicken deboning and packaging facility at the Screven County Industrial Park in Sylvania, GA.

Construction on the $12 million project is slated to begin this year and is expected to create at least 75 area jobs while injecting hundreds of thousands of dollars annually into the local community.

For more of this story subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. This week’s edition is also available at any local convenience store.

By Julie Braly, Editor