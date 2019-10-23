Claxton Poultry’s new Screven County deboning facility open, in full operation

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp joined Claxton Poultry Company officials for a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Monday afternoon at the firm’s new processing facility in the Screven County Industrial Park.

The Governor’s stop in Sylvania, along with First Lady Marty Kemp, was part of his ongoing ‘Made in Georgia’ Salute to Industry Tour that started last month and will continue through the end of this year. Prior to addressing some 200 people attending the ceremony, Gov. Kemp and his wife joined Claxton Poultry Farms President Mikell Fries for a tour of the . . . .

By Mickey Peace, Publisher