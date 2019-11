Claxton Prays, a Community Thanksgiving Service, will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, at 6 p.m. at the Evans County Wildlife Club. The public (all denominations) is invited and encouraged to join as we give thanks to the Lord for our bountiful blessings.

Please bring canned or non-perishable food items to be donated to the Evans County Christian Food Bank.

Soup and sandwiches will be served immediately following the service.

“Devote yourselves to prayer, being watchful and thankful.” Colossians 4:2