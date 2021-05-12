Claxton receives $5,000 grant to assist Spay Clax

Spay Clax, a county-wide non-profit organization whose mission is to help spay and neuter animals in Evans County, recently received a $5,000 grant. The grant, written by Frida’s Foundation and awarded by Fix Georgia Pets, will help Spay Clax continue their endeavors in the community.

Organized in November 2018, Spay Clax began with an idea, a group of volunteers and very meager funds. The organization is operated solely by fundraisers and donations.

The primary focus of Spay Clax is to help spay female cats and dogs that have repeat litters, and neuter males, by subsidizing the costs of having them spayed and neutered.

… “Our go-to low-cost spay and neuter clinic is Fixin the Boro in Statesboro,” said Perry. “Spay Clax is eternally grateful to them as well as Fix Georgia Pets and Frida’s Foundation for recognizing and supporting Evans County.”

By Julie Braly, Editor