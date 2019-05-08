Claxton reviews FY 20 budget – Includes proposed tax increase up to 3 mills, natural gas rate adjustment

Claxton City Council members are reviewing a proposed budget for FY 2020 operating budget just over $5.5 million. The balanced budget, however, reflects the possibility of an increase in the city’s property tax rate by 3 mills. It also reflects a rate adjustment for natural gas.

While the general fund shows a balanced budget of $2,475,290, it reflects a millage increase up to 3 mills which would generate $114,000 and the city establishing a letter of credit in the amount of $188,918 (to be utilized only if needed). The final decision regarding the millage increase will be made once the new tax digest is released in August. According to documentation provided by the city, the millage rate has not been increased since 1993.

A breakdown of the General fund budget shows . . . . .

By Julie Braly, Editor