Claxton Rotarians help local food bank

Members of Claxton Rotary Club volunteered time at Food Fresh in Claxton last Wednesday to help the local food bank.

Each year, Food Fresh creates $5 and $10 paper bags that contain various food items listed among the top ten food items needed at the Evans County Christian Food Bank. Rotarians created assembly lines and packed the paper bags with food items purchased by Food Fresh for the yearly endeavor.

As customers shop at Food Fresh, they can pick up a bag (or two or three) and pay for them along with their purchase.

These $5 and $10 bags of food purchased at Food Fresh stay right here in Evans County. As the bags are purchased they are placed directly into a box at the front of the store and a representative from the food bank picks up the donated items periodically.

These non-perishable food items are needed throughout the year, but the number of people who are seeking help with feeding themselves or their families – perhaps for the first time – has increased amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Please help a neighbor in need by purchasing these bags.

For the full article, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe by calling us at 912-739-2132 or set up your online account at www.claxtonenterprise.com. All subscriptions include access to our online archives dating back to 1915.

By Julie Braly, Editor