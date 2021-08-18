Claxton Rotary-Chamber of Commerce auction set for August 24-26

The 18th annual Claxton Rotary Club and Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce will begin at 9 a.m., August 24, and end at 5 p.m. on August 26.

The two organizations have partnered with 32auction, a company that offers online silent auctions, to bring you a fun, easy, and safe way to bid on items at your convenience from the safety and comfort of your own home, office, or other location.

Proceeds from the annual benefit auction are equally shared between the two organizations. The funds are then used for community projects, scholarships, and programs…

To view a partial list of items available for bid in the upcoming auction and details on how to create an online auction account, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.