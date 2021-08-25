Claxton Rotary-Chamber online auction underway

The 18th annual Claxton Rotary Club and Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce began Tuesday, August 24, at 9 a.m. and will close at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 26.

Visit https://www.32auctions.com/ClaxtonRCauction2021 and follow the simple steps to set up an account. Once you have created an account you can log into it and browse the wide assortment of items and place your bids.

Vacation packages, tickets to various sporting events, guns, shopping sprees, artwork, professional services, gift certificates, gift baskets, and more are up for bid.

Winning bidders can pick up items from the ECWC on Thursday, Aug. 26 from 5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m. at or Friday, Aug. 27 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. Any item not claimed by 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, will be forfeited and the second-highest bidder will be contacted. Proceeds from the annual benefit auction are equally shared between the Claxton-Evans County Chamber and the Claxton Rotary Club.

The drawings for the ‘last man/woman standing’ and the two 52 card raffles will be held Thursday, August 26 at 6 p.m. at the Evans County Wildlife Club (ECWC). The drawings will be held via Facebook live on the ‘18th Annual Claxton-Rotary Auction’ page. Anyone who purchased a ticket for these drawings may attend the drawing in person while practicing social distancing.

Proceeeds from the annual auction are evenly divided between the Claxton Rotary Club and the Claxton-Evans County Chamber of Commerce who then use the funds for community projects, scholarships, and programs.