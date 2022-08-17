Claxton Rotary Club helps Haitian students

Last December, two members of the Claxton Rotary Club came up with a unique way to help students in Haiti. The Club approved and financially supported the venture and this week it is well on its way to fruition.

….the (Evans County Charter School System – ECCSS) district had an excessive amount of surplus furniture….were removed from inventory between January 2021 and August 2021….many useful items including mismatched, elementary student desks and children’s chairs did not sell and have been in storage over six years.

Through a partnership between Claxton Rotary and ECCSS….Based on its significant needs, the Club chose Haiti as the country to assist and, through Rotary contacts, a local school at Verrettes village in Haiti was chosen. They also determined a way to have the furniture shipped to the village school and have members of a Rotary Club in Haiti meet the shipment at the port to help ensure the furniture reaches its destination.

