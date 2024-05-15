Claxton spring cleanup program ending today

The city’s annual ‘Pride in Claxton’ cleanup effort comes to an end today (Wednesday), as the dumpsters next to City Hall will be removed and the site cleared of trash disposed there over the past two weeks. Public Works Director Harold Rogers said the dumpsters made available to city residents for trash disposal during the cleanup effort were regularly used during the cleanup.

For more of this story pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Claxton Enterprise. You can also subscribe today by calling us at 912-739-2132.